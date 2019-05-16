© Getty Images / Westend61

Budapest will resume massive purchases of Russian natural gas if US oil giant Exxon Mobil doesn't invest in a vast Black Sea offshore project, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.The top official warned that Hungary may sign another deal with Russia if Exxon fails to resolve the issue by September.Along with other Eastern European nations, Hungary, which doesn't have its own outlet to the sea, is seeking to diversify energy sources away from Russian supplies, and effectively diminish Gazprom's dominant position in the market.With estimated reserves of up to 84 billion cubic meters of natural gas, the Romanian field was initially planned to be developed jointly by Exxon and the Romanian unit of Austrian energy group OMV. However, the deal has been put on hold pending legal framework revisions.According to Exxon spokesman Julie King, the corporation is evaluating several factors concerning the issue.