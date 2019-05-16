Bishop Fournier
The surveillance video shows Bishop allegedly push Fournier out of the door of the stopped bus.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released video of a woman, identified by police as 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop, pushing an elderly man off a bus in Las Vegas.

Witnesses say the victim had been asking Bishop to be nicer to the passengers before being pushed out the doors and onto the ground.

The incident took place on March 21, 2019.

The victim, identified as 74-year-old Serge Fournier, was left hospitalized. He reportedly died from his injuries on April 23.

Bishop was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where she faces a charge for open murder on an elderly-vulnerable person.

Homicide detectives are seeking assistance in locating any individuals who were present during the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.