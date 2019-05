© Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department



The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released video of a woman, identified by police as 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop, pushing an elderly man off a bus in Las Vegas.The incident took place on March 21, 2019.The victim, identified as 74-year-old Serge Fournier , was left hospitalized. He reportedly died from his injuries on April 23.Bishop was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where she faces a charge for open murder on an elderly-vulnerable person.Homicide detectives are seeking assistance in locating any individuals who were present during the incident.Anyone with any information is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com . To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com