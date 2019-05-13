Siraj Wahhaj

Siraj Wahhaj
The FBI has uncovered a homegrown, jihadist compound in Macon County, Alabama.

The FBI's search warrant described the property as a "makeshift military-style obstacle course" in a story first reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group. The land where the group gathered reportedly looked like an "abandoned dump," and was led by Siraj Wahhaj, who allegedly trained children to commit school shootings in a similar terrorist breeding ground in New Mexico last year.

Wahhaj and four other alleged Islamic extremists were indicted on terrorism, kidnapping, and firearm violation charges earlier this year.

In an interview with Sinclair Broadcast Group, former FBI agent Tim Fuhrman warned of the increasing threats of domestic terror that "exists in every region of the United States and affects all walks of life."

"Just because you're in a small town or a small state does not mean you might not potentially have individuals engaged in the types of activities that would call into question threats to national security," Fuhrman said.

The FBI is currently involved in 850 domestic terrorism investigations, Assistant Director for Counter terrorism Michael McGarrity said earlier this week while speaking to the House Homeland Security Committee, according to CNN.

"The FBI assesses domestic terrorists collectively pose a persistent and evolving threat of violence and economic harm to the United States," McGarrity said.