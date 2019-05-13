Society's Child
FBI discovers homegrown Islamic terror camp in Alabama, same leader as New Mexico compound
The Dally Caller
Sat, 11 May 2019 06:05 UTC
The FBI's search warrant described the property as a "makeshift military-style obstacle course" in a story first reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group. The land where the group gathered reportedly looked like an "abandoned dump," and was led by Siraj Wahhaj, who allegedly trained children to commit school shootings in a similar terrorist breeding ground in New Mexico last year.
Wahhaj and four other alleged Islamic extremists were indicted on terrorism, kidnapping, and firearm violation charges earlier this year.
In an interview with Sinclair Broadcast Group, former FBI agent Tim Fuhrman warned of the increasing threats of domestic terror that "exists in every region of the United States and affects all walks of life."
"Just because you're in a small town or a small state does not mean you might not potentially have individuals engaged in the types of activities that would call into question threats to national security," Fuhrman said.
The FBI is currently involved in 850 domestic terrorism investigations, Assistant Director for Counter terrorism Michael McGarrity said earlier this week while speaking to the House Homeland Security Committee, according to CNN.
"The FBI assesses domestic terrorists collectively pose a persistent and evolving threat of violence and economic harm to the United States," McGarrity said.
Curiously, often a classic manifestation of people who are afflicted with certain psychotic disorders is the irrational fear that the CIA and FBI is conspiring to harm them. In this case, the CIA involvement is real and the covert nature of the involvement is not contested.
I wish I could believe that In the meantime, the internal affairs investigation into this incident continues. after the media move on to other...
PC actions from Coke ring really hollow considering their track record of busting unions with extreme violence in many countries.
If they are basing it on social media I'm sure it will be super duper accurate because no one lies or inflates their lives on Facebook.
Every man's belief system just has to be the truth and everything outside of that has to be garbage.
You mean to tell me we were made by some alienz from outer space? They did a bloody good job. Clever guys indeed. Now, we'd all be grateful if...
Comment: See also: Child abuse charges dropped against New Mexico 'Muslim extremists' after local DA fails to indict them