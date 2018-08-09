© Taos County Sheriff's Office / Reuters



Siraj ibn Wahhaj, the son of a prominent New York City imam, was arrested at a "filthy" compound in New Mexico, where 11 children found there had been trained in how to shoot up schools, prosecutors said in court documents.Another male, identified as Lucas Morten, and three women - Jany Leveille, 35, Hujrah Wahhaj, 38, and Subhannah Wahhaj, 35 - were also arrested at the compound."I've been a cop for 30 years. I've never seen anything like this. Unbelievable," Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.The only food found inside the compound was a box of rice and some potatoes, Hogrefe added.He is the son of Siraj Wahhaj, imam of the Masjid at-Taqwa in Brooklyn, who was the first Muslim cleric to offer an invocation at the US House of Representatives, in 1991.