© Getty Images

Sen. Mitch McConnell is pushing to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco product s from 18 to 21 and said to expect legislation on this "top priority" for later this month. The Senate majority leader hails from the state of Kentucky, the nation's second-largest tobacco producer, and he said that he was prompted to raise the legal age of purchasing tobacco products due to a surge in youth vaping."For some time, I've been hearing from the parents who are seeing an unprecedented spike in vaping among their teenage children," Sen. McConnell said in a news conference in Louisville, Ky. "In addition, we all know people who started smoking at a young age and who struggled to quit as adults. Unfortunately, it's reaching epidemic levels around the country."There is currently a bipartisan group of Senators pushing legislation that would accomplish this goal. The Tobacco to 21 Act, sponsored by Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Todd Young, R-Ind., has received the endorsement of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids who said that it is an "important part of an overall strategy to reverse the youth e-cig epidemic and further reduce tobacco use."Schatz is the lead Democratic co-sponsor of the bill and has called on McConnell to support the "clean piece legislation" that has "no loopholes" and "no exceptions.""If Leader McConnell is interested in joining our effort, I think the cleanest way for him to do that would be for him to co-sponsor our bill," Schatz said Wednesday during a press conference. "We look forward to seeing what he proposes if he proposes something."