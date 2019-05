© Unknown



Vladimir Putin reminded Donald Trump in a phone call, as the US pushes hard for regime change in the Latin American country.Foreign meddling and attempts at forceful regime change in Venezuela only undermine any prospects of resolving the crisis through political means, Putin said."Only Venezuelans themselves have the right to determine the future of their country," he told Trump, according to the Kremlin website There were clashes in Caracas on Tuesday and Wednesday as self-proclaimed interim presidentwhich largely remained loyal to elected president Nicolas Maduro.during the escalation and thatSergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, saidSince the beginning of the crisis in January, Washington has outright backed Guaido's claim to power as it's itching to see the socialist government in oil-rich Venezuela ousted.