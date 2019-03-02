Elliot Abrams
© EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
US Special Representative for Venezuela and convicted felon Elliott Abrams
US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams confirmed on Friday US plans to hold direct talks with the Russian side.

"Yes, there are conversations, obviously constantly between the United States and Russia on a variety of issues including this one [Venezuela]," the diplomat said, noting that he takes part in these talks.

The special envoy noted that on Thursday he had "a very nice conversation" with Russia's UN Envoy Vasily Nebenzya prior to the UN Security Council's session on Venezuela.

In mid-February, speaking at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, Abrams claimed that the US consultations with Russia on Venezuela did not yield any results. Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow was ready for dialogue on the situation in the Bolivarian Republic with everyone, including with Washington, but on the basis of principles of international law.

The diplomat noted that US consultations with Venezuela mainly focused on the issues of ensuring security of American citizens there. He didn't meet with representatives of the Venezuelan government this week at the UN, he noted.