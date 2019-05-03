© NPR/African Ripples Magazine



The United States and Russia traded warnings against interfering in Venezuela on Wednesday, a day afterRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Pompeo by phone thatthe Russian ministry said. "The Russian side underlined that interference by Washington in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and threats towards its leadership was a flagrant breach of international law," the ministry said.The U.S. State Department saidit said.On Tuesday,following a call by opposition leader Juan Guaido for Venezuela's military to help him oust Maduro.Russia rejected that allegation on Wednesday, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova calling it "fake news."The United States has criticized Russia and Cuba for working to prop up Maduro. Russia, which has supplied Venezuela with weapons and loans, says the United States is trying to encourage a coup in the Latin American country.While Pompeo said earlier Wednesday that the United States was prepared to take military action if necessary,"Military action is possible. If that's what's required, that's what the United States will do," Pompeo told Fox Business Network.U.S. officials continue to stress that they prefer a peaceful transition in the country.Marchers gathered on Wednesday for planned mass street protests against Maduro.Asked if Washington was considering more sanctions against Russia because of the situation, National Security Adviser John Bolton told reporters the National Security Council would meet to discuss Venezuela on Wednesday. "We'll be considering a lot of steps," he said.Bolton would not elaborate on what the United States knew about its accusations that Russia was influencing Maduro's plans, but he said Moscow's interference was not welcome.Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan canceled a planned trip to Europe on Wednesday to help him better coordinate with the Trump administration on Venezuela as well as on deployments to the U.S. border with Mexico, the Pentagon said.