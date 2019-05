© Baltimore Sun



Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned Thursday, apologizing for the harm she has caused to the city's image amid a growing scandal over her sales of a self-published children's book series.Pugh, a Democrat, submitted a letter of resignation with Thursday's date filled in by hand. Her resignation is effective immediately, her attorney Steven Silverman said at a 96-second news conference at his offices in downtown Baltimore.Pugh did not attend, Silverman took no questions and there was no indication when she would emerge from the seclusion she's imposed on herself since her last news conference March 28."This is a sad day for Mayor Pugh and a sad day for the city of Baltimore," the lawyer said.Silverman then read aloud from a prepared statement from the mayor, who has been holed up in her Ashburton home, suffering from pneumonia and emotional distress as her dream job slipped away, her reputation in tatters."I'm sorry for the harm that I have caused to the image of the city of Baltimore and the credibility of the office of the mayor," Pugh, 69, said in the statement. "Baltimore deserves a mayor who can move our great city forward."She thanked new Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young - formerly the City Council president who has now ascended to Baltimore's top job for the duration of her term - for his "steadfast leadership in my absence."The mayor's staff was summoned to a Thursday afternoon meeting at City Hall to inform them of the news. Pugh's portraits will be removed from city buildings, and her signature will no longer appear on city documents."I saw a woman, a politician, an elected leader who was absolutely dedicated to this city," City Solicitor Andre Davis told reporters at City Hall as he held back tears. "I'm very sad. I didn't think I would get emotional."Davis said he wasn't involved in her decision. Although Silverman had explained the delay in Pugh taking action on her future by saying his client was not lucid at times, Davis said he was confident she was able to make the decision to resign."Clearly, today she has done the right thing," he said.Gov. Larry Hogan , a Republican who called for the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor to begin its investigation into the mayor's conduct, described Pugh's resignation as "the right decision, as it was clear the mayor could no longer lead effectively. The federal and state investigations must and will continue to uncover the facts."Hogan said the city can "now begin to move forward."Pugh, saying her health remained poor, announced April 1 that she was going on leave to recover