Hillary Clinton appeared on TV proposing China illegally hack into President Donald Trump's tax returns, prompting Twitter users to question both her ability to move on from her presidential election defeat, and her sanity.Clinton made the call on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow show Wednesday night, suggesting Democratic 2020 presidential candidates should seek out the help of the "only other adversary of ours, who's anywhere near as good as the Russians" to hack Trump's tax returns."And not only that, China, if you're listening, why don't you get Trump's tax returns?" Clinton continued, echoing comments by Trump in Florida during the 2016 campaign in which he asked if Russia might find Clinton's deleted emails, but did not outright call for her to be hacked.It appears Hillary was toeing the Clinton family line, as the comments come days after her husband and former US President Bill Clinton questioned how it would be received if a Democratic presidential candidate asked China to hack opponents during the 2020 election.