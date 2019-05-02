Yet, much of the anti-Trump left seemingly ignored a crucial detail of the Tuesday report from The Washington Post, which explained that during a phone conversation between the two, the attorney general actually asked the special counsel whether or not his memo was "inaccurate."
"There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation," the letter read, according to the Post. "This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Dept. appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations."
Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters called on Barr to resign. Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff used the news to undermine the attorney general. Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer called on Barr to testify publicly.
Liberal attorney Laurence Tribe called for Barr's impeachment, and that was one of the milder responses.
But the Post report explained:
When Barr pressed Mueller on whether he thought Barr's memo to Congress was inaccurate, Mueller said he did not but felt that the media coverage of it was misinterpreting the investigation, officials said.Conservatives and some media figures were quick to point this out on Twitter:
In their call, Barr also took issue with Mueller calling his memo a "summary," saying he had never intended to summarize the voluminous report, but instead provide an account of its top conclusions, officials said.
Justice Department officials said that, in some ways, the phone conversation was more cordial than the letter that preceded it, but that the two men did express some differences of opinion about how to proceed.
"Idiots should learn to read," wrote Women For Trump co-founder Amy Kremer. "It's there in plain sight."