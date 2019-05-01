© AFP 2019/Atta Kenare



"Their allies, their clients - Saudi Arabia and the UAE - have spent billions upon billions of dollars trying to create unrest, trying to support terrorist organisations, even in areas [in which] we are not present, like in North Africa. You need to look at the trouble, where it actually is coming from. It's not coming from Iran. Who provided the ideology for Daesh? Who provided the ideology for al-Qaeda? Are they following our ideology? Come on".

"If Secretary Pompeo wants to make up these stories, then he can continue doing so, but that wouldn't resolve America's problems. That would lead to President Trump saying 'we spend seven trillion dollars in this region and brought nothing but misery to ourselves and to the people of the region'".

"And it's the truth, lower-case 't', that I'm here to talk about today. It is a truth that isn't often spoken in this part of the world, but because I'm a military man by training, I'll be very blunt and direct today - America is a force for good in the Middle East."

Javad Zarif has noted the role that Iran plays in the Middle East region, while criticising the US, who sees itself as a "force for good" despite "aligning with the wrong people".Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif outlined Iranian foreign and military priorities in an interview with CBS Sunday.Zarif said.Talking to Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, Zarif contrasted Iranian conduct with that of the US, who operates far from its shores. "The United States is operating far from its shores, in our region", he said.According to Zarif,"We have been helpful everywhere. We have fought terrorism in Syria. We have fought terrorism in Iraq", he said.Zarif reminded Brennan that he had attended a ceremony commemorating Iranian fighters who died fighting Daesh in Iraq, noting that both the Iranian president and PM sent letters to the event."Everybody recognises the role of Iran in bringing stability. I haven't seen them commemorating any martyrs from Saudi Arabia fighting Daesh, or [from the] UAE", he said.who, testifying before Congress earlier in April, said that "there is no doubt there is a connection between the Islamic Republic of Iran and al-Qaeda - period, full stop".he said, asserting that Saudi Arabia and the UAE - both US allies - are the ones responsible for creating terrorist threats in the Middle East.According to Zarif, Pompeo and the US must get things straight, because "making up stories" about Iran will not solve US problems, but will lead to more useless military expenses." Referring to Trump's 2018 statement, in which he said US spent this amount of money in the Middle East:Trump said at the time.Commenting on a question about whether Zarif continues to talk to former US Secretary of State John Kerry, who Trump accuses of giving Iran "bad advice" - Zarif quipped that he does not take "any advice from any foreigners. President Trump needs to look at the history of Iran.he said.When asked whether Tehran sees opportunities for cooperation with the US, Zarif argued that theDespite having no diplomatic relations, Iran still keeps the negotiation table open on prisoner exchange with Washington.He lamented Washington's unilateral abandonment of the Iranian Nuclear Deal, as well as other treaties, including The Paris Accord and the INF, sayingHe noted that should Washington proclaim 2 May the deadline for the rest of the world to stop buying Iranian oil, it will "show to the Iranian people that the United States is not worthy of being a negotiating partner".Earlier in January,Pompeo, speaking at The American University in Cairo: