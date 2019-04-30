US President Donald Trump's nuclear disarmament ideas are commendable but the US has not discussed them with Russia yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Certain initiatives on nuclear reductions are welcome but in this case, it is difficult to judge by general statements," he said. "Intentions are good but we would like to know the details: what does President Trump mean and whether there have been preliminary discussions of the matter,"The Russian presidential spokesman also said that as far as he knew, the US "has not discussed the matter with Russian experts."
According to Peskov, it would be perfect to free the world from nuclear weapons but if that happened, "we would lose a deterrent mechanism that guarantees no one will take crazy steps and make horrible mistakes."
CNN said earlier, citing White House officials, that Trump "has made clear that he thinks that arms control should include Russia and China and should include all the weapons, all the warheads, all the missiles."
