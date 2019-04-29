Sri Lanka suicide bomb terror attacks
© REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Security personnel stand guard outside an Anglican church before a service, a week after a string of suicide bomb attacks across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 28, 2019.
Two main suspects connected to the recent Sri Lanka terror attacks have been detained by police, according to a local news portal citing police.

Two brothers believed to be the main suspects behind the series of bombings that targeted several churches and luxury hotels have been arrested and handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Sri Lankan Police, Ada Derana reported.

They have been reportedly identified as Mohamed Saadik Abdul Haq and Mohamed Saahid Abdul Haq.

Last week's terror attacks killed at least 253 people and injured hundreds more. Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIL/ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the bombings.

Nearly 10,000 soldiers are searching the country for suspects linked to the attack, with over 70 individuals detained so far.

Fifteen bodies, including six children, were found at the site of a shootout that broke out Friday night between military police and suspected militants.