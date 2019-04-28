which took place after the

murder of Lyra McKee

in Derry on April 18

The New IRA has said the political fallout from Britain's decision to leave the European Union has presented it with an opportunity to recruit young supporters as Brexit has underlined the presence of the border and partition."Our armed actions serve one purpose. They are symbolic.. They let the world know there is an ongoing conflict in Northern Ireland," said one of the dissident leaders."Condemning the IRA is nothing new. We are not interested in being popular. Republicanism has always been a small core of people."The dissident added: "Brexit has forced the IRA to refocus and has underlined how Ireland remains partitioned. It would be remiss of us not to."In the interview, the paramilitary group provided further information on the murder of McKee, the 29-year-old journalist shot dead while observing a riot in the Creggan area of Derry, saying it had not planned to attack the police on the night she died.The dissidents said McKee's shooting was an accident that occurred in the midst of a riot and described her death as "shocking" and"There is nothing we can say that will offer any comfort to her family and friends," said one of the dissidents. "The shots were fired in response to the arrival of Crown Forces. It wasn't a planned attack. It was a spontaneous reaction to the arrival of heavily armed police. Her shooting was unintentional. There is nothing we can say that will not sound like a hollow apology."The paramilitary group said it justified the use of violence on the grounds that the 1998 Good Friday agreement had not achieved what the IRA or republicans wanted. It described the Stormont assembly as a failed institution which politicians had not attended for years while still getting paid."We still have all the issues that existed before the Good Friday agreement. There is talk of a border poll but it's at the discretion of a British secretary of state. Britain still has a veto over Irish sovereignty," said one of the dissidents.The interview followed months of secret contact and meetings with republican dissidents and their supporters both north and south of the border.The New IRA, an amalgamation of republican hardliners who came together in 2012, is regarded as a significant threat to the security forces in Northern Ireland. Its members have been responsible for the murder of a police officer and prison guards.The security services fear the group may be attracting new supporters as a result of the political vacuum created by the collapse of Stormont and the possible return of border checkpoints as a consequence of a no-deal Brexit.The dissidents declined to discuss their current strength, or whether they planned to increase the frequency of their attacks, but said their numbers had been bolstered by young people.The group said it had established an army council and executive to direct policy and had expelled members it suspected of involvement in crime. The group said it had instructed its members not to engage in operations south of the border, a reference to recent reports suggesting it planned to target gardai."The organisation is driven by young people. Young people are being radicalised because they have no one to turn to. There are no left-wing political parties any more. Sinn Fein don't represent republicans. They are a centrist party now," said one of the paramilitaries.During the interview, the dissidents asserted that they had no wish to engage in dialogue with the Irish or British governments which might bring about a cessation of their violent campaign. One of its leaders claimed approaches had been made by someone who they believed was from MI5 in the past six months concerning republican prisoners, but they saw no point in engaging."The British have tried to talk to us. There is no point in talks. We would be selling the project short," said the dissident.The British Home Office said last week it was not policy to discuss issues of national security.