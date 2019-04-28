© Global News

The confrontation came as the prime minister picked up a shovel Saturday to lend a hand with sandbagging efforts, as he and his two sons visited a west-end Ottawa community hit hard by rising flood waters.Trudeau was briefed by officials in charge of the fight against the flood at a community centre before filling sandbags and thanking those who came to the aid of local residents."Thank you for doing what you are doing," Trudeau said as he and sons Xavier and Hadrien spoke with volunteers working around a large sandpile.Not everyone appreciated Trudeau's efforts to encourage others to help out flood-stricken families.The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) later said it had confirmed with the RCMP that traffic around the Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre was not blocked for Trudeau's visit.Long lines of vehicles wanting to pick up sandbags were present on both Friday and Saturday.It's another anxious weekend for flood-weary communities in Eastern Canada, with rain in the forecast for an area stretching from cottage country north of Toronto all the way to the Acadian Peninsula.Rising river levels forced the closure Saturday morning of a heavily travelled bridge onto the Island of Montreal. Quebec's Transport Department announced it was closing the Galipeault Bridge, a western access point to Montreal along Highway 20.The department said in a statement that the closure is for an indefinite period. Traffic is being diverted to another bridge farther north, but the department asked motorists to avoid the area.A close eye is also being kept on a hydroelectric dam, on a tributary of the Ottawa River between Ottawa and Montreal, that's at risk of failing. Water at the Chute-Bell dam has reached levels expected to occur every 1,000 years, but Hydro-Quebec says it's confident the structure is solid.Meantime, a bit of relief is in sight for flood-weary residents of southern New Brunswick, with the latest forecast calling for waters to slowly recede in most areas over the next five days.Geoffrey Downey, a spokesman for New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, said while it's raining across much of the province today, officials aren't expecting a lot of precipitation.He said the five-day flood forecast is for the Saint John River to be below flood stage in Fredericton, and down to flood stage in Maugerville, Oak Point and Saint John, by Thursday.In southern Manitoba, the rising Red River has forced some road closures and a small number of evacuations but earlier predictions for major flooding between the U.S. border and Winnipeg haven't come to pass.