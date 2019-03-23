They've used the term 'feminist' to prop up their party so much that Conservatives are almost forced to bring this up in the conversation.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the term 'feminist' as a "weapon" to win elections, so it is no surprise that his own record on women is under scrutiny during the ongoing political corruption scandal, RT was told.Justin Trudeau's choice to make women's rights "a priority" of his campaign was more "about winning elections" than anything else, right-wing journalist and commentator Lauren Southern told RT.The Trudeau-led Liberal Party made defending women an "important political debate," which, in turn, attracts extra scrutiny to their own actions, Southern said."If you're going to use that as a weapon - well then be prepared for that to be used as a weapon against you."The PM was forced to defend his record this week when opposition female lawmakers denounced him as a "fake feminist" and accused Trudeau of "silencing" former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould.Wilson-Raybould earlier testified that government officials pressured her to drop a probe into a high-profile corruption scandal involving a Canadian construction giant that allegedly used bribes to acquire lucrative contracts in Libya. The opposition wanted to summon the former attorney general for further hearings but their attempts were blocked by the Liberals.Trudeau has denied the allegations and vowed that his government will "continue" to fight for gender equality and women's rights.