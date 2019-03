© CPAC

That's not what a feminist looks like... Every day that he refuses to allow the attorney general to testify and tell her story is another day he's a fake feminist!

An opposition lawmaker tore into Canada's proud 'feminist' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's record on women, saying that the PM has tried to shut them up as he faces a political corruption scandal.Conservative lawmaker Michelle Rempel blasted Trudeau for "muzzling strong, principled women" during a debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday.The PM was visibly taken aback by someone casting doubt on his feminist credibility - so much so that, as he rose to reply to Rempel, he forgot which language he planned to use that day.Trudeau quickly jumped to respond in English, only to quickly revert back to French. That earned him loud jeers and boos from the opposition.In his defense, the prime minister said that his government "invested millions of dollars in helping women all across the country" and will continue to fight for gender equality."I'm proud to have strong and outstanding women serving not just in the Cabinet but within our caucus," he claimed.Earlier Rempel's conservative colleague, Candice Bergen also attacked Trudeau in similar language, slamming him as "nothing but a fake feminist."Justin Trudeau has been promoting himself as a champion of women's rights. He even once insisted that the word "peoplekind" should be used instead of "mankind."The company was accused of using bribes to secure government contracts in Libya. In late February, former attorney general Wilson-Raybould testified to lawmakers that government officials "barraged" her with demands to drop the probe. She said that she believed her stance led to her eventual dismissal.The opposition then tried to summon Wilson-Raybould for additional testimony, but the meeting to discuss this issue was abruptly shut down by the members of Trudeau's Liberal Party.