© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Thursday hinted that President Barack Obama was likely aware of the investigations and spying on his campaign during the 2016 elections.Trump said in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on April 25.CIA Director John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper reported directly to Obama, and FBI Director James Comey reported to Attorney General Loretta Lynch who reported to the president.During the 2016 presidential elections, and into the beginning of his presidency, the FBI investigated the Trump campaign based on false information contained in the so-called Steele dossier.The dossier had been paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC and was produced by Fusion GPS and former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. The final report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence for any of the main 103 claims contained in the dossier."This was an overthrow and it was a disgraceful thing, I think it is far bigger than Watergate, I think it's possibly the biggest scandal in political history in this country," Trump said.Trump said that following the conclusion of the Mueller probe, which concluded that there was no evidence of collusion between his campaign and Russia, it's "now time to look at the other side."While much information has come out through Congressional testimonies, court documents, text messages, and emails, and other research, about the Spygate scandal, many questions remain about Obama's involvement in the investigations."I can't imagine a set of parameters or circumstances where the director of the FBI, or the director of intelligence services, would have restrained themselves and not informed the White House," Marc Ruskin, an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a 27-year veteran of the FBI, told The Epoch Times.In his interview with Hannity, Trump said he hopes thatBarr told Congress earlier this month that he expects Inspector General Michael Horowitz to conclude his investigation into the spying of the Trump campaign by May or June this year.