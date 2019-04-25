© Bud Newton/Solent News



"I was the CIA director. We lied, we cheated, we stole. It's - it was like - we had entire training courses. It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment."

o

ne wonders whether those entire training courses Mr Pompeo refers to include modules on "How to lie to the President," and "The use of fowl play to manipulate the Commander-in-Chief".

"The Prime Minister set out the conclusion reached by the UK government that it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack against Sergei and Yulia Skripal. President Trump said the US was with the UK all the way, agreeing that the Russian government must provide unambiguous answers as to how this nerve agent came to be used."

"Trump also chose not to heed talking points from aides instructing him to condemn the recent poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain with a powerful nerve agent, a case that both the British and U.S. governments have blamed on Moscow... Trump's failure to raise Moscow's alleged poisoning of the former spy in Britain risked angering officials in London, who are trying to rally Britain's closest allies to condemn the attack."

"The incident involving the boys, who are believed to have been given the all-clear, was confirmed by Public Health England and described by British officials to US authorities [my emphasis]."

"The shocking revelation is one of a series we can make today, including how investigators are now focusing on the double agent's front door handle as the "ground zero" where spooks planted the deadly poison."

"And as I announced today, 18 countries have announced their intention to expel more than 100 Russian intelligence officers, including 15 EU member states as well as the US, Canada and the Ukraine. And this is the largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers in history."

"Sergei and Yulia Skripal remain critically ill in hospital. Sadly, late last week doctors indicated that their condition is unlikely to change in the near future and they may never recover fully."

It is not located near the bench on which the poisoned pair were found. It is absolutely not on the route from the Sainsbury's car park to Zizzis or The Mill, and would in fact constitute a bizarre detour, if your intended destination was Zizzis or The Mill. It absolutely is located next to the Avon Playground, and is in fact the exact location of the duck feed.

That as early as 5th March, police knew that Mr Skripal had been in contact with three boys near that bin, and that he had shared bread with them in order to feed ducks.

The fake pictures of the sick children and dead ducks were, I submit, very probably a

reaction

to that conversation

.

"While Public Health England have made clear that the risk to public health is low - and this remains the case - we assess that more than 130 people in Salisbury could have been potentially exposed to this nerve agent."

Except no mainstream journalist will touch it of course.