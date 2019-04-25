Society's Child
Nanny city: NYC to ban hot dogs to combat climate change
iHeartRadio
Tue, 23 Apr 2019 17:12 UTC
Mayor Bill de Blasio approved an ambitious $14 billion Green New Deal on Monday, April 22, to combat climate change. The plan will cut purchases of red meat by 50 percent in its city-controlled facilities such as hospitals, schools, and correctional facilities. The new commitment builds off of the Meatless Mondays campaign that was adopted by all NYC schools in 2017.
"It is a difficult plan. It is a necessary plan.... Estimates that tell us that we have only 12 years to get it right. Let's be clear, we have until 2030 to change things fundamentally, or our lives won't be the same," de Blasio said at an Earth Day event yesterday.
By 2030, New York City's Green New Deal will reduce greenhouse emissions by 30% while also creating new jobs. Additionally, all buildings that are 25,000 square feet or more, of which there are 50,000 citywide, will be required to make efficiency upgrades that lower their energy usage and emissions or they will face steep penalties.
More details on the Green New Deal can be found here.
Comment: Mayor de Blasio is also seeking to ban any new construction of steel and glass skyscrapers in favor of more climate friendly materials. The major probably thinks he's leading the charge into a Green New World. It's more likely that he's leading the city off a cliff by damaging entire industries that have supported New Yorkers.
Building departments all over the place are effectively banning construction by making the process so tedious that it harms economic viability. Some of my colleagues in the engineering and construction industry believe that is intentional. Agenda 21 is being implemented at the local level. They could never get away with banning development, but they are sure trying to do it by oppressive regulation. In the current business environment, owners and their agents just roll over rather than fighting the bureaucrats. I have tried to tell them their short-sighted actions are putting a huge part of our economy in long-term jeopardy. Alas, most are just paycheck players, completely unwilling to rock the boat. Not me. I challenge these jerks to their faces. Building officials, empowered by idiot politicians like de Blasio, are the worst kind of petty tyrants.
