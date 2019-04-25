© REUTERS/Axel Schmidt



If Turkey can't buy F-35 fighter jets from the US, it will look for a substitute elsewhere, the Turkish foreign minister said.Speaking to media after a reception at the Turkish Grand National Assembly on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that his country might consider other options if Washington follows through with its threats and leave it without F-35 stealth fighter jets."We are already partners in the F-35 manufacturing program, we participate in this project, we have paid the necessary amount," Cavusoglu said."There are currently no problems with this. But in the worst case scenario, we will have to satisfy our need in another place, where the best technologies will be offered," he added.The US has threatened to freeze the delivery and terminate Turkey's participation in the F-35 program altogether if it does not scrap the deal for the purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense complexes, while voicing concerns that it can harm NATO's interoperability and compromise the security of the F-35s. US senators floated the idea of imposing sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), if it does not abandon the Russia-made complexes.Earlier this month, Cavusoglu indicated that Ankara might buy even more military equipment from Russia, including an alternative to the F-35 jets if the US deliveries are stalled."There are F-35, but there are also aircraft manufactured in Russia. If we are not able to purchase F-35, Turkey will buy similar aircraft from other countries," Cavusoglu said.So far, four out of 100 F-35 jets have been delivered to Turkey and four Turkish pilots are receiving training in the US.