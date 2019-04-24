© Carlos Barria/Reuters



President Donald Trump is lashing out at the New York Times for alleged "false" reports, and has called on the newspaper to "get down on their knees" and beg for his forgiveness, saying it is the "Enemy of the People!"Trump tweeted that journalist Paul Krugman "of the Fake News New York Times" has lost all credibility because of his "false and highly inaccurate" reporting on him."He is obsessed with hatred," he tweeted.The president went on to muse whether the NYT would apologize to him, writing: "On this one they will have to get down on their knees & beg for forgiveness - they are truly the Enemy of the People!"The paper published a letter from its publisher and executive editor in the wake of the 2016 presidential election saying it had underestimated support for Trump throughout the campaign, and adding its staff would "rededicate ourselves to the fundamental mission of Times journalism. That is to report America and the world honestly, without fear or favor." Some, including Trump, interpreted the letter as a kind of apology for its overall election coverage.Krugman responded to Trump's tweets by simply writing, "Someone is listening!"