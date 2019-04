© AFP/Andrew Cowie



"This is an insult to the dignity of our country, it is lawlessness - to allow the British police to enter our embassy and pull out the person we gave asylum to. And according to our constitution and international agreements it is forbidden to extradite him, this is called the principle of non-refoulement."

"All that Moreno does is an attempt to completely destroy what we have built. Undoubtedly, it was planned and it was planned with the CIA involvement. He is not smart enough to come up with something like this, so it is staged by the US Embassy."

"I am accused of giving a speech during a meeting of our political organization. I've called on our supporters to accompany the people, take to the streets, to state institutions and condemn the disastrous economic and social policy of the government of Lenin Moreno in Ecuador. Therefore, because of the dissent, because I gave a speech at a meeting, they wanted to arrest me."

former FM Ricardo Patino told RT.The former official, who is a vocal supporter of the WikiLeaks co-founder, believes the arrest of Assange has greatly damaged the image of Ecuador, its constitution, as well as the international law as a whole. Patino told RT Spanish in an exclusive interview:Aside from that,(currently " suspended " by the government). The country's lawsPatino noted. The amount of violations is "savagery from a legal point of view," and Patino says it has clearly shown the country's president - Lenin Moreno - surrendered to the US "as a vassal."Patino thentasked with destroying the legacy of his socialist predecessors:Patino added that a CIA representative frequents presidential and government meetings, telling Ecuadorian leadership what to do.This strong anti-government rhetoric has already landed Patino in hot water. He was forced to flee the country as an investigation into his actions was launched earlier this week. The former official standsThe latter was arrested in Ecuador last week on suspicions of "hacking" on WikiLeaks' behalf.Patino himself says the persecution is a direct result of his criticism of Moreno's government.saying that Moreno seeks personal revenge over the recently surfaced corruption allegations against him. Assange was dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he had lived for seven years, and now faces potential extradition to the US, where he is accused of conspiring to crack a password with Chelsea Manning on a Department of Defense computer.