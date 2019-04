The Russian scare seems to have reached the shores of Ecuador, with lawyers for Ola Bini, a Swedish software developer arrested in Quito over his links to WikiLeaks, sayingBini was apprehended on Thursday afternoon as he was about to board a flight from the Mariscal Sucre International Airport to Japan. Ecuadorian Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo confirmed the identity of the detainee on Friday, stating thatof which we have a record," Romo told a local radio station on Friday. She also said thatPreviously, Romo said that a foreign national and two "Russian hackers" are being investigated for interfering with private communications and an attempt to disrupt the government.However, as the story developed,On Friday, Bini's defense attorneys issued an extensive communique on his arrest, accusing police ofThe lawyers revealed thatreceived by police on April 11 via a crime hotline from a citizen named "Marco." He told police that the suspect was Russian, a fact that the Ecuadorian police apparently neglected to double check before taking Bini into custody. They say thatand, after realizing he was not,The lawyers say that Bini was not provided with an interpreter, though he does not speak Spanish, nor was he read his rights immediately. Lawyers could not access Bini until 8am the next day. Before that time, Bini did not receive any legal help and was interrogated while still at the airport.Their statement calls on Ecuador's ombudsman office and civil organization to oversee Bini's case taking into account the irregularities that have already happened. Lawyers say that Bini had no intention of 'fleeing' Ecuador and the trip to Japan had been planned a month ago.In addition to the apparent procedural lapses,"The interior minister said that a Swede who was arrested yesterday works with me.he tweeted , adding that the only Russians he knows are President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and the Russian ambassador.His arrest sparked protest on Twitter, with fellow members of the open-source software community calling for his immediate release.