Ecuador's interior minister has confirmed that aShe also spoke of two 'Russian hackers.'Ecuador's Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said on Thursday that a man was taken into custody in one of the airports as he was about to board a plane to Japan. There is little official information about his identity or the reasons for his arrest, with Romo telling a local radio stationShortly after Assange's own arrest in London earlier that day,"We have sufficient evidence that he has been collaborating with destabilization attempts against the government," Romo said. The minister claimed that the individual used to accompany the minister of foreign affairs in the Rafael Correa government, Ricardo Patino, on trips overseas."Along with Ricardo Patino, he has traveled twice last year to Peru and also to Spain," she said, adding that the pair also took a trip to Venezuela in February this year one day apart.While the Interior Ministry did not reveal the identity of Assange's supposed helper, anBini appears to run a Twitter account under his own name, which is full of re-posts of news developments surrounding Assange around the time of the publisher's arrest.. That was the account's last tweet before going silent for 14 hours at the time of writing.Bini also appears to have a blog in whichWhile his blog does not include any reference to WikiLeaks, a September 2013 blog entry touches on NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden and his explosive revelations.Prashad, the head of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research,Prashad said that Bini does not speak Spanish and has been allowed no lawyers since he was arrested "without reason."His call was joined by Bini's fellow members of the open source software community.