He reversed several key pieces of legislation passed under his predecessor

Moreno has also cozied up to the US

US-backed Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno reneged on asylum agreements made with naturalized citizen Julian Assange, leading to his arrest on Thursday, but how exactly did relations with the whistleblower end up here?to become president of Ecuador,as part of the center-left PAIS Alliance. Much like Assange,When he rose to power Moreno quickly locked horns with Assange, eventually revoking his internet access in March 2018 while also reducing the security detail at the embassy as a result of their ongoing spat.Their deteriorating relationship culminated in Moreno's withdrawal of asylum granted to the whistleblower on April 11, 2019."Today I announce that the discourteous and aggressive behavior of Mr Julian Assange; the hostile and threatening declarations of his allied organization against Ecuador, and especially the transgression of international treaties, have led the situation to a point where the asylum of Mr Assange is unsustainable and no longer viable," Moreno said in a video statement shortly after Assange's arrest.The writing had been on the wall for a long time, however.in Ecuador's judiciary and National Electoral Council via the CPCCS-T council which boasts supra-constitutional powers., with whom Ecuador had a strained relationship under Correa. Following a visit from Vice President Mike Pence in June 2018,, as he faces down accusations of money laundering in offshore accounts and shell companies in Panama, including the INA Investment Corp, which is owned by Moreno's brother.Damning images, purportedly hacked from Moreno's phone, have irreparably damaged both his attempts at establishing himself as an anti-corruption champion as well as his relationship with Assange, whom he accused of coordinating the hacking efforts.