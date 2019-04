Since the last recession, nonfinancial corporate debt has ballooned to more than $9 trillion as of November 2018, which is nearly half of U.S. GDP. As you can see below, each recession going back to the mid-1980s coincided with elevated debt-to-GDP levels-most notably the 2007-2008 financial crisis, the 2000 dot-com bubble and the early '90s slowdown.

Through 2023, as much as $4.88 trillion of this debt is scheduled to mature. And because of higher rates, many companies are increasingly having difficulty making interest payments on their debt, which is growing faster than the U.S. economy, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF).



On top of that, the very fastest-growing type of debt is riskier BBB-rated bonds-just one step up from "junk." This is literally the junkiest corporate bond environment we've ever seen.

In the final analysis, borrowing money to fund stock buybacks is little more than an elaborate Ponzi scheme. In their endless greed, corporate executives are cannibalizing their own companies because it makes some people wealthier in the short-term.

Nonbank lending, an industry that played a central role in the financial crisis, has been expanding rapidly and is still posing risks should credit conditions deteriorate.



Often called "shadow banking" - a term the industry does not embrace - these institutions helped fuel the crisis by providing lending to underqualified borrowers and by financing some of the exotic investment instruments that collapsed when subprime mortgages fell apart.

In the years since the crisis, global shadow banks have seen their assets grow to $52 trillion, a 75% jump from the level in 2010, the year after the crisis ended. The asset level is through 2017, according to bond ratings agency DBRS, citing data from the Financial Stability Board.

