Church membership in the U.S. is at an all-time low, according to a new Gallup poll The survey, released Thursday, shows that 50 percent of Americans last year said they belong to a church, synagogue or mosque, representing an all-time low.That figure was 70 percent or higher between 1937 and 1976 and averaged 68 percent from the 1970s through the 1990s, according to Gallup.The poll's results are based on aggregated data from annual Gallup interviews with at least 2,000 U.S. adults. The poll has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.