The new Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage, is on course to cause a political earthquake at next month's EU Parliament elections, with a new survey showing his anti-EU group ahead of both Labour and the Tories.YouGov, one of Britain's main polling companies, has Farage's Brexit Party, with just a few weeks to go until elections on May 23.The newly-formed party, with Farage's former party, UKIP, suffering the most from the pro-Brexit group's incarnation, plunging seven percent over the same period.The pro-EU, second referendum advocates, Change UK - The Independent Group, headed by former Tory Heidi Allen, are trailing in the Brexit Party's wake, polling at a lowly six percent.Topping the EU election polls is familiar territory for Farage, having led UKIP to victory in 2014, securing 26.6 percent of the vote. His former party nosedived in the YouGov survey under the leadership of Gerard Batten.Farage launched his new party on Friday, claiming they would mirror UKIP on policies, but when it came to their members and candidates up for election, there would be no far-right faction, which has dogged his former party.One of those candidates standing for election will be Annunziata Rees-Mogg, the sister of Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg. She has twice stood to be a Conservative MP, but has now left after 35 years to join Farage's army of Brexiteers.