© 5'US kills Yemeni People' Statue of Liberty in Sanaa, Yemen, Reuters/Mohamed al-Sayaghi



US President Donald Trump hasIt is the second veto of his presidency."This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future," Trump said in a message to the Senate, informing them of the veto.According to Trump, the US ishe said.The US does provide "limited support" to the coalition, including "including intelligence sharing, logistics support, and, until recently, in-flight refueling" of aircraft, but that is consistent with statutory authority given to the Pentagon and presidential powers as commander in chief, Trump said.Trump added theagainst Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), "negatively affect our ongoing efforts to prevent civilian casualties" and "embolden Iran's malign activities in Yemen."Saudi Arabia has accused the Yemeni Houthis of being proxies of Iran. The Pentagon has repeatedly claimed that its military support to the Saudi-led coalition is somehow helping reduce civilian casualties.This was the second veto of Trump's presidency. The first came in mid-March, when he vetoed a joint resolution opposing his declaration of national emergency on the US-Mexico border, the first time Congress had adopted once since passing a law on emergencies in 1976.