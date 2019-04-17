© Reuters/Leah Millis



Special envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, shared the updated map on Twitter on Tuesday. Israel occupied the Syrian region in the 1967 Six Day War and later annexed it in 1981 in a move that was not recognized by the international community or the UN Security Council.President Donald Trump announced he was recognizing the Golan Heights as being part of Israel late last month, in the run up to Israel's election in April.Greenblatt tweeted that Trump had "instructed all agencies to take action to implement his decision. It's a large process to update everything."while Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu and others hailed the decision.The updated map still refers to the West Bank as beingdespite Netanyahu's recent promise to impose Israeli sovereignty across West Bank settlements.About 40,000 people live in the Golan, half are Druze and Alawites, and half are Jewish settlers.