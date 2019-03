© AFP/Jack Guez



This comes a day after the Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned US President Trump's recent comments on the Golan Heights as "irresponsible", adding thatfollowing US President Donald Trump's move to recognise the Jewish state's sovereignty over the Golan Heights. "We are preparing for the possibility of tension in the northern Golan Heights," the IDF said in a statement without elaborating.The development comes as the Druze, an Arab minority who practice an offshoot of Islam and live in the Golan Heights , rejected US President Donald Trump's support of Israel's sovereignty over the area. "Trump can make his statements and say he wants to make the Golan part of Israel. But we know this will stay Syrian land", Sheikh Mahmoud Nazeeh was quoted by the Jerusalem Post as saying.He was echoed by Amal Safadi, who emphasised that his blood is Syrian and that "if you take a blood test for a child, it will read Syrian".They spoke after the Syrian Foreign Ministry responded to Trump's statement by pledging to recover the Golan Heights by "all available means".The ministry pointed out that the [Trump announcement] "confirms the US's blind commitment to Israel and support for its aggressive behaviour".The ministry also noted that theSpokeswoman for thestressed thatfor his part, warned that Trump's statement on the Golan Heightsand thatOn Thursday, Trump tweeted that 52 years on, "it is time for the United States to fully recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability".Israel took control of the Golan Heights in 1967 after the Six-Day War between Israel and the neighbouring states of Egypt, Jordan and Syria.