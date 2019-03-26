Puppet Masters
Trump signs declaration recognizing Israel's sovereignty over Syria's Golan Heights - UN rules it null and void
RT
Mon, 25 Mar 2019 16:18 UTC
In a joint press conference with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Trump hailed the "powerful" relationship between the US and Israel, while Netanyahu called the signing "historic justice" and a "diplomatic victory."
The announcement comes less than a week after Trump tweeted support for Israel's claim to the territory, despite the UN ruling the annexation "null and void." The Golan Heights is home to some 27,000 Syrians, and the Israeli occupation of the area has been blasted as "completely beyond international law" by the Arab League.
Netanyahu's visit to Washington was cut short on Monday morning, after a Palestinian rocket struck a house in a town near Tel Aviv, injuring seven people. As the PM and Trump spoke to the press, Israeli helicopters and jets began pounding Hamas targets in the Gaza strip in retaliation.
Before returning to Israel, Netanyahu vowed to respond "forcefully" to the "wanton" rocket attack.
Reader Comments
It's better that these things move on so that we can clearly record in history Israel's aggression and war crimes
a Palestinian rocket struck a house in a town near Tel AvivSo convenient ... until proven otherwise, I will assume it was "a rocket from Palestine" and not "a Palestinian rocket"
I guess they just wanted to divert attention
United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “clear that the status of Golan has not changed "
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. “The U.N.’s policy on Golan is reflected in the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and that policy has not changed ,”
U.N. Security Council resolution adopted unanimously by the 15-member body in 1981 declared that Israel’s “decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights is null and void and without international legal effect .” It also demanded Israel rescind its decision.
Comment: More from RT 3/25/2019: Syria's reaction to Trump's Golan Heights move Remember the American response to Russia's 'annexation' of Crimea?