"This isn't our job for now. There is no mitzvah to seek out churches abroad and burn them down. In our holy land, however, the issue is more complicated. Indeed, the Satmar Rabbi noted one of his arguments against immigrating to Israel, that here it is indeed a mitzvah to burn churches; and by not doing so, those [immigrating to Israel] are committing a sin. Yet Rabbi Menachem Mendel Kasher, in his book 'The Great Period', rejected the Satmar Rabbi's words, citing a midrash, forbidding burning [churches], since if we burn, we'll have to rebuild, and it's a greater sin to rebuild [a church] than leave it standing. [Here Aviner cites his own book vs. the Satmar Rabbi] That church in Paris, too, will surely be rebuilt."

Yossi Gurvitz is a journalist and a blogger, and has covered the occupation extensively.

Prominent settler rabbi, Shlomo Aviner, ruled today (Tuesday) that burning churches outside of the Land of Yisrael "isn't our job", but as for the Holy Land, "the issue is more complicated".Aviner, who draws a public salary as the rabbi of the major settlement Beit El and is also the rabbi of a prestigious yeshiva (Ateret Yerushaliam, formerly Ateret Cohanim), is considered to be. He is a prolific writer, having published more than 200 books in several languages. Aviner is also considered a pioneer of the SHUT-SMS phenomenon, by which fans send the rabbi a question via SMS message (and more recently, Facebook Messenger and Whatsup), and Aviner gives back a short reply. Aviner is one of the more popular SHUT-SMS rabbis because(I'm speaking from experience here).Today, after the fire in Notre Dame Cathedral, Aviner was asked the following question:"The great Christian Church in Paris is on fire.The questioner is here referring to the Halachic ruling thatAviner replied as follows:(Oh, yes: American Jewish readers, I probably need to stress this -.)Aviner is touching here gingerly on a hot issue (pardon the pun) in his sector: Should churches be burned?. In several cases, the arson was accompanied by slogans familiar from 'price tag' attacks in the West Bank (mostly along the lines of Jewish vengeance). Four years ago, Lehava leader Benzi Gopstein, asked whether he supported church burnings, said "of course, what's the question?" His words caused uproar. Later Gopstein was indicted on incitement to violence charges, but church burning wasn't one of them.Aviner, and other Orthodox rabbis, are in a bind here.However, to support those rulings today would lead to violence, probably to a rise in anti-Semitism, and will jeopardize the alliance between the settler movement and the evangelical movement. There is also a chance of getting prosecuted for incitement for hatred, which is a crime in Israel - but then again, the law has a special exemption for "religious studies", and the prosecution has been very leery of prosecuting rabbis for hate speech, making "religious discussions" the prime way of legally-protected incitement.Note that Aviner is walking a very tight rope here.