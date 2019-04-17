Ukraine Kharkov temple burns
In the Kharkov region a temple of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate burned down.

The incident happened on Sunday April 14th in the city of Lyubotin in the Kharkov region. A fire engulfed the Nikolaevsky church of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

During the fire the roof of the temple collapsed. The moment of the destruction was filmed by an eyewitnesses.


According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine of the Kharkov region, they received information about the burning of the temple at 11 Chudnovsky Street at 18:10. The firefighters managed to stop the spread of the fire by 19:40.

According to preliminary information, the fire covered 120 square meters of the room. 6 rescue units were involved in extinguishing the fire.


There is no information about victims during the fire. When the firemen arrived to the call, the temple had already been closed. The service ended at 15:30. The roof started to burn and collapsed over time. The causes of the fire in the temple are still unknown, although the vast array of information presented here might offer some clues.

