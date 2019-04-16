As the iconic cathedral of Notre Dame burned in Paris, a fire broke out at Al Aqsa mosque in JerusalemA fire broke outin Jerusalem.The blaze didn't cause significant damage, but it did endanger a part of the worship site that's over 2,000 years old.The Palestine News Agency cited a guard as saying Monday that ", and the fire brigade of Jerusalem Islamic Waqf handled the matter successfully."The fire brigade of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf department managed to control the blaze, while the area is currently closed to examine the cause of the fire.Al Marwani prayer room is located underneath the southeastern corner of Haram Al Sharif, which contains both the Dome of the Rock and Al Aqsa Mosque.The prayer room is an underground vaulted space used as a Muslim prayer hall, some 600 square yards in area, at the bottom of stairs which lead down from Al Aqsa Mosque.Shaikh Azzam Al Khatib, director general of the Jerusalem Waqf and Al Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, told Jordan's Al Mamlaka TV thatand investigations are under way.