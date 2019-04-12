Poroshenko

"I'm Petro 'Ukronazi' Poroshenko, and I approve this message"
Here is what took place: Poroshenko took the beginning of a political ad for Zelenskii, but changed the end: Zelesnkii gets run over by a truck. The reaction in the Ukraine and in Russia was unanimous: this is a poorly veiled death threat and a major political mistake by a desperate and completely out of touch Poroshenko.

Really, how low can the Ukronazi Banderastan sink....?

See for yourself: (the text at the end says "each person has his/her own path/road/fate")