Police need your help finding a man who they say tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl while she was walking to school.The suspect ran westbound on Morningside Drive.Police say the suspect is a black man with a very dark complexion, green eyes and has a stud-style nose ring in his left nostril. He was wearing a black hoodie.Meanwhile, neighbors are reacting after hearing of the incident."I'm kind of shocked at it, really," said one person."Normally, that doesn't happen in this kind of neighborhood. As you can tell, it's kind of quiet," said another resident.Meanwhile, police officials say they have increased patrol in the area.If you have any information, please call Phoenix police at 602-5345-2121 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.