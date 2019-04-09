Puppet Masters
India moves closer to buying nearly 500 Russian battle tanks
Jane's 360
Tue, 09 Apr 2019 21:28 UTC
Official sources told Jane's that the move by the CCS, which convened in early April and is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the penultimate step in the process of acquiring the MBTs and will be followed by the signing of a contract between India's Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Russia's arms export agency, Rosoboronexport, during the next few months.
The MoD's Defence Acquisition Council approved the procurement of the tanks in November 2016.
IA officers said the new MBTs would be imported in kit form from Russian tank manufacturer Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) for assembly by India's state-owned Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Avadi, southeastern India, and are expected to eventually equip 10 armoured regiments.
The officers said the acquisition of the T-90MS MBTs has become necessary following the "slow pace" at which the HVF has been licence-building the 1,000 T-90S MBTs - designated 'Bhishma' in Indian service - it had contracted in 2006-07 to complete by 2020. So far, the HVF has licence-built merely 350-400 units of the T-90S, which is the export version of the T-90 MBT in service with the Russian army.
Since 2002 the HVF has also been assembling some 400-450 T-90S tanks delivered by Russia in kit form.
The T-90MSs are expected to supplement hundreds of Bhishma MBTs deployed in the Indian states of Punjab and Rajasthan in the north and northwest of the country, at the border with Pakistan.
Latest News
- India moves closer to buying nearly 500 Russian battle tanks
- "Zealot" Illinois governor signs law raising buying age for nicotine products to 21
- Scientists discover an edible mushroom that eats plastic and could potentially clean landfills
- Strong shallow 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits the Atlantic Ocean near the South Sandwich Islands
- Athens, Greece opens its first mosque since 1830 but not everyone is pleased
- New documentary uses walrus 'tragedy porn' to shore up climate change myth
- New state of matter: Elements can be solid and liquid at same time
- Measles hysteria: New York City declares public health emergency over recent outbreaks
- Spring snowfall leaves one dead, thousands without electricity in Finland
- US, NATO share blame for Libya's re-descent into chaos
- 'King Bibi' snake-charmed Israel for a decade - have voters had enough?
- US: Iran's Revolutionary Guards are 'terrorists', but who are they?
- China signals it is set to eliminate Bitcoin, virtual currency mining
- Puppet Bolsonaro: Brazil, US to create a 'rift' within Venezuela's army to oust Maduro
- Billionaires are not policy failures - far from it
- Another one gone: Trump fires Secret Service Director Randolph Alles
- How can Marine Le Pen win in France? By doing nothing
- 16 Saudi individuals involved in Khashoggi's murder banned from US by the State Department
- AG Barr reveals he is reviewing FBI's 'conduct' in the original Russia probe
- Pakistan says Indian claims of downing F-16 have been proven false - UPDATE: India provides radar data of dogfight
- India moves closer to buying nearly 500 Russian battle tanks
- US, NATO share blame for Libya's re-descent into chaos
- 'King Bibi' snake-charmed Israel for a decade - have voters had enough?
- US: Iran's Revolutionary Guards are 'terrorists', but who are they?
- China signals it is set to eliminate Bitcoin, virtual currency mining
- Puppet Bolsonaro: Brazil, US to create a 'rift' within Venezuela's army to oust Maduro
- Billionaires are not policy failures - far from it
- Another one gone: Trump fires Secret Service Director Randolph Alles
- How can Marine Le Pen win in France? By doing nothing
- 16 Saudi individuals involved in Khashoggi's murder banned from US by the State Department
- AG Barr reveals he is reviewing FBI's 'conduct' in the original Russia probe
- Pakistan says Indian claims of downing F-16 have been proven false - UPDATE: India provides radar data of dogfight
- Netanyahu claims Trump designated Iran's Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group at his request
- Mueller investigation was 'total nonsense' targeted at domestic US audience - Putin
- Libyan GNA presidential council slams LNA's Tripoli airport missile strikes as war crime - UPDATES
- If rumored US threat against Lebanese Speaker Berri is true, Americans may be asked to leave permanently
- Trump's trade war with EU escalates over aviation subsidies
- The evolution of oil geopolitics: From vital necessity to black gold
- Turkey aims to boost trade with Russia to $100 billion
- Trump pumps new poison into US confrontation with Iran
- "Zealot" Illinois governor signs law raising buying age for nicotine products to 21
- Athens, Greece opens its first mosque since 1830 but not everyone is pleased
- Elderly in UK go blind as NHS ignores eye surgery rationing advice
- The unhappy anniversary of Obamacare
- Day 2 of Sudanese sit-in, thousands outside President Bashir's compound
- World Bank statistics show India highest recipient of remittances at $79 billion in 2018
- The feminist attack on marriage continues: UK courts alter divorce laws allowing for easier splits with no-fault divorces
- Jordan Peterson on why socialism is so attractive
- Unintended consequences: Wal-Mart rolls out robots after raising minimum wage
- Japanese fighter jet 'disappears from radar' over Pacific - rescue operation underway
- Maryland man accused of stealing U-Haul van to use in ISIS-inspired ramming attack
- Don't mock college students because they handle failure poorly; they learned it from their gov't
- #MeToo-gagged media silent as holes emerge in Michael Jackson abuse documentary
- 4 Americans killed by a roadside bomb near Afghanistan's Bagram Airfield
- GMU students want Kavanaugh fired because he 'threatens the mental well-being of all survivors'
- Felicity Huffman & thirteen others to plead guilty in 'college admissions scam'
- Sex differences, gender, and competitive sport
- 'Iraq's history has been distorted, my family discredited' - Saddam's granddaughter speaks to RT about book in upcoming interview
- So yesterday! Mueller probe's over, but bogeyman Russia still useful for 2020 presidential hopefuls
- 8 Iraqi migrants sneak aboard food truck, invade US military base in Belgium
- 5,000-year-old barley grain discovered in Finland changes understanding livelihoods
- Iroquois artifacts uncovered in downtown Montreal date back to 14th century
- US ex-war planner reveals reasons NATO broke promise to Gorbachev not to expand east
- Who directed the destruction and breakup of Yugoslavia - and how?
- Pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors solved by scientist
- How did the Israel lobby get its start?
- Denisovans may have mated with modern humans as recently as 15,000 years ago
- Bolivian lake excavation reveals artifacts of a mystery religion pre-dating the Incas by 500 Years
- 2,000yo 'fast food' bar unearthed in ancient city of Pompeii
- Neanderthal cannibalism was probably a sign of desperate times
- US asked Chile to extradite arms supplier who sold weapons to Iraq in deals 'set up by the CIA'
- Rafi Eitan, spy at center of Israel's great uranium heist from the US
- New Ramses II's temple palace uncovered
- New theory says fat, not meat may have led to bigger hominin brains
- The founding fathers' first encounter with jihadist pirates - 233 years ago
- The Six-Day War and the Golan Heights: Israeli myth-making versus the historical record
- Flashback: The 50-year occupation that began with a lie: Israel's Six-Day War
- Unearthed relic in Turkey shifts metallurgy's origin story
- 'Sorry, we didn't know it was invisible': How an F-117 stealth jet was downed during the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia
- Humans in Australia 120,000 years ago? Evidence disputed
- Scientists discover an edible mushroom that eats plastic and could potentially clean landfills
- New state of matter: Elements can be solid and liquid at same time
- Poverty's mark on our genes
- Why Behe is right about polar bears: Part 3 - Unacknowledged discrepancies, inconsistent standards
- NASA images show how solar wind heats up Jupiter's atmosphere faster and deeper than previously thought
- California's 'earthquake pause' is unprecedented
- NASA's new aurora experiment colors the sky in Norway
- Scientists discover exotic new patterns of synchronization
- Why Behe is right about polar bears: Part 2 - The APOB gene and damaging mutations
- India to develop new directed energy weapons after successfully testing 'satellite-killer'
- A biomedical engineer's verdict: Darwinism flunks science criteria
- EVE therapy: Artificial wombs - the ex-vivo uterine environment
- Why Behe is right about polar bears: Part 1 - Setting the stage
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Matter, Information, or Mind - Which Is The Most Fundamental?
- On 'universal' Darwinism's intellectual feint
- Meteor outburst detected in the Southern hemisphere
- New observations invalidate Hawking's theory on primordial nature of dark matter
- Coding robots, golf & rainwater: Russian students defend 'IT Olympics' title
- Fossil discovery: Four-legged whale with hooves!
- Japanese probe launches explosives at ancient asteroid to look inside it
- Strong shallow 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits the Atlantic Ocean near the South Sandwich Islands
- New documentary uses walrus 'tragedy porn' to shore up climate change myth
- Spring snowfall leaves one dead, thousands without electricity in Finland
- Powerful, 'abnormal' rains lash Rio de Janeiro, killing at least three - 8 inches in 4 hours
- Spring snow falls in New England, U.S. Midwest prepares for blizzard
- Wrong place, wrong time: Rare Arctic falcons spotted in southern Newfoundland, Canada
- US Midwest braces for yet another major storm
- Hail up to softball size smashes cars in Texas
- Spring snowfall closes mountain roads in Portugal
- Five dead after flooding in Accra, Ghana
- Severe hailstorm lasting an hour destroys crops in Trongsa and Yangtse, Bhutan
- Greece - Crete hit by flash flooding again - third time since February
- 773 people killed by lightning in 7 years across Nepal
- Earthquake swarm and huge "slow-slip" event at New Zealand's North Island
- Oppenheimer Ranch Project Report: Record cold & snow - Epic flooding continues - More snow on tap - Yellowstone fear mongering fraud
- Spring snow hits the far south of Spain
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Winter 2019 - Weather extremes corporate media wants you to forget
- Pakistan receives record snowfall this winter - 50% more than normal
- Strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Dili, East Timor
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - March 2019: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Very bright meteor fireball fragments over Krasnoyarsk, Russia - Third such event in four months
- Meteor fireball over New Mexico
- Hundreds report daytime meteor fireball over Southeast US
- Meteor fireball recorded over Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Streaking meteor fireball caught on dash-cam over Wisconsin
- Large green meteor fireball captured blazing through Florida night sky
- Green meteor fireball captured by amateur photographer over Tasmania
- Meteor fireball seen in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Streaking fireball, believed to be meteorite, spotted over Gadsden County, Florida
- Meteor fireball spotted over parts of New York State [VIDEO]
- Best of the Web: HUGE meteor exploded over Russia's Far East in December last year - Blast was 10 times more powerful than Hiroshima
- Meteor fireball falls in Russia's territory
- Search begins for meteorite that fell on desert in Abu Dhabi, UAE - UPDATE: Second meteor fireball spotted in ONE week
- Impressive meteor fireball reported over SW France
- Meteor fireball seen in Houston area, Texas
- Meteor fireball reported over Canadian Maritimes
- Source of loud boom heard, felt in Charleston, South Carolina still unknown
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Kansas
- Meteor fireball explodes above French island of Mayotte
- Measles hysteria: New York City declares public health emergency over recent outbreaks
- Pumping up the herbicides: Roundup, dicamba and 2,4-D
- On the keto diet? Ditch the cheat day, says study
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: #9 - The Hidden Dangers of Oxalates in Your Food - Interview With Sally K. Norton
- GM salmon approved for commercial production in Prince Edward Island, US BioTech Corp announces
- Roundup Cancer Trial: Ghostwriting & corporate malfeasance lead jury to award $80 million in damages to Edwin Hardeman
- Toxic massage: The dark side of a highly therapeutic modality
- 'Urgent threat': Mysterious, deadly fungus Candida auris sweeps the globe
- Health questions? Doctors consult Dr. Google too
- GMO-derived Impossible Burger uses deceptive marketing to promote it's product at the world's largest 'natural food' trade show
- How industrial seed oils are making us sick
- Study finds one-third of 'gluten-free' foods had detectable levels of gluten
- The original nanomedicine: Compelling facts, figures, and scientific studies about Homeopathic medicine
- Soaring insulin prices in the US are costing Medicare billions
- Does it really pay to spray? The battle against bugs - it's time to end chemical warfare
- Are western doctors compelled to support the vaccine industry?
- The Body Electric: Ancient wisdom, Modern science
- Measles Madness: Five things you need to know before freaking out
- Scientists at Mayo Clinic see major anti-aging breakthrough as 'magic bullet' targets 'zombie cells'
- Researchers identify how artificial light at night may harm outcomes in cardiac patients
- On the eve of the great psychedelic debate
- Exercise makes you happier than money, according to Yale and Oxford research
- Rewards warp the brain's inner GPS
- How our bodies remember trauma
- Political correctness strikes again: Many social workers are in denial about child psychopaths
- Sailing into the storm: Acceptance and commitment therapy teaches us how to live a values-driven life even in the face of dark emotions & trauma
- A time for rain: Teaching our children about sadness
- Consciousness: A battle between your beliefs and perceptions?
- Can multiple personality disorder help us understand the fundamental nature of reality?
- Psychedelic brain, or mind? Misreporting and confirmation bias in psychedelic research
- Paracetamol surprising psychoactive effects
- A dark consensus about screens and kids
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: New Show! Why Mind Really Matters, and Your Life Reflects Your Values
- New neurons for life? Old people can still make fresh brain cells, study finds
- What's wrong with moral foundations theory, and our attempt to get it right
- The illusion of truth: Believing something is true when it's not
- New test of 'light triad' traits explores the saintlier side of the human personality
- Thought crime science: Case studies in becoming an enemy of liberal orthodoxy
- The toll of excessive text communications on your psyche
- Kids are missing out on climbing trees
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- London's Gatwick airport faces second day of chaos after 'drones' repeatedly breach restricted airspace
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- In speech to Gungans, Ocasio-Cortez suddenly shifts to speaking like Jar Jar Binks
- Russian couple accidentally throw out bag of money, leading to world's worst smelling scavenger hunt
- 'You deserve it': Spoon bender & 'Remainer' Uri Geller claims he "telepathically" burst pipes in House of Commons
- A Russiagate requiem
- TSA prevents act of terror at San Antonio airport
- Russiagate in 3 minutes
- Americans return to believing all politicians, reporters, websites, now that April Fools Day is over
- Real news story published by CNN on April Fools Day!
- Leaked Mueller report proves Barr lied; collusion theorists vindicated
- Lost in translation: CIA ad seeking Russian speakers mocked for bad grammar
- Resolution introduced by Democrats to impeach Trump
- May the force be with you! Star Wars tune played during Russian mayor's inauguration
- Irish government calls on army to tackle homeless problem
- Mueller Madness and the media pundits who got it the most wrong!
- 'It's easier to fly nude': Moscow airport police detain naked man who tried to board plane
- 'Justin Beaver' sighting portends bad news for Washingtonians!
- US psychiatric wards on alert for influx of deranged liberals should Mueller report not prove collusion
- Jonathan Pie: Brexit - What the f**k is going on?
- BREAKING: Everyone who opposes war is a Russian antisemite
- OCD mouse does midnight tidy of UK pensioner's workbench
Quote of the Day
Why did they force us to close the banks? To instil fear in people. And spreading fear is called terrorism. They are unanimous in their hatred of me, and I welcome their hatred. I shall wear the creditors' loathing with pride.
Recent Comments
You people just don't understand. Having wrung the last penny of labor and taxes out of those who are now too old to work, they are now useless...
One more nail in the coffin of the US economy. Wonderful! The less money America has, the fewer innocent civilians will be murdered all over the...
So now the women have changed their minds? Why am I not surprised? A word of caution to the viragos: Be careful what you ask for, you just might...
I would take a bet that none of the casualties was the child of a member of the US Congress - House or Senate - or the child of an executive of...
5.0 Earthquake just hit beside Yellowstone.