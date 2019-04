© VCG



Bitcoin's price has been on a bull run this month, but the virtual currency could soon feel a chill from China, as government agencies and officials signal that they mighturther tighten their grip on mining and trading of virtual currencies.On Monday, China's top economic planning agency the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) released a catalogue of industries that it would support, restrict or eliminate.Though China's central bank banned Bitcoin trading in September 2017, mining continued in China, despite efforts to phase out.Last year, the Office of the Leading Group for the Special Campaign against Internet Financial Risks, which oversees the government's efforts in fending off online financial risks, released a policy directive to phase out mining operations in an orderly manner, citing massive consumption of energy and financial risks.Some local governments in areas such as North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Southwest China's Yunnan Province, where bitcoin mining is concentrated, released similar policies.which followed recent calls from Chinese leaders to further tighten regulations on trading,according to Zhao Yao, contract research fellow at the Institute of Finance and Banking at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences."There have already been some policies about phasing out Bitcoin mining, but they have not been very effective as some local governments, in pursuit of GDP growth, continue to ignore the risks of Bitcoin," Zhao told the Global Times on Tuesday. "The move by the NDRC, which determines industrial policies, carries much more weight."Chinese lawmakers and political advisors have also called for tighter rules reins on virtual currencies during this year's legislative and political advisory sessions, known as the two sessions, in March, which is often described as the most important political event of the year."How can you ban trading of a product, if you can't ban its source?" he asked.Bitcoin prices jumped from around $4,100 on April 1 to around $5,300 on April 3 before falling back to around $5,200 on Monday, with some expecting that the virtual currency could shoot up to $6,000.While there was no clear indication of what specifically drove up Bitcoin prices,which has likely contributed to a bull run for the virtual currency's prices.after the trading ban, according to a report by cnLedger, a Twitter account that follows cryptocurrency news in China."I also read some rumors that Chinese buyers are jumping on the ship again," a Beijing-based observer told the Global Times on Tuesday, though he added that he had no idea what was behind the bull run. "It could be anything!"analysts said.