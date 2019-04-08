© REUTERS/Hani Amara



Libya is back in the headlines after one of its two competing governments sent troops towards Tripoli. If another bloodbath happens there, it will be the inevitable result of the 2011 NATO bombing campaign, an expert told RT.The Northern African country was once stable and quite prosperous thanks to large revenues from oil trade.Last week, the unending feuds between rival factions escalated, withThe general is unlikely to immediately heed calls for a political settlement, believes US political commentator and historian Gerald Horne. This"You may well expect a bloodbath to unfold in Tripoli. Which is quite tragic and unfortunate, but I'd say it's the inevitable outcome of the ill-advised attack by NATO, led by the US, that resulted in the 2011 overthrow of Gaddafi," he told RT.The blowback from Gaddafi's ouster is undeniable and has had a profound effect on other nations, not only in Africa but also in Europe.which served as a launching pad for human traffickers sending asylum-seekers across the Mediterranean to Italy and Greece, for example, Horne pointed out.Watch a report by RT's Murad Gazdiev on