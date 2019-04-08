Society's Child
Former actress Allison Mack pleads guilty to racketeering charges in NXIVM sex cult case
Fox News
Mon, 08 Apr 2019 17:49 UTC
Mack entered her plea shortly before jury selection was scheduled to start. The trial was expected to detail sensational allegations that the group recruited sex slaves for its spiritual leader, Keith Raniere.
Prosecutors accused Mack of helping Raniere recruit women to a secret sub-society within the group.
Mack is best known for her long-running role on the superhero TV show about the early days of Clark Kent's life. However, it was reported that she was heavily involved in the NXIVM organization shortly after authorities began making arrests. Mack allegedly got involved with the group when she was unhappy with her acting career. She reportedly rose in the ranks to become a key player in its activities, which allegedly included branding its members and finding sex slaves for Raniere.
The defense says the women were never abused.
Authorities say the women were branded by a surgical tool with a symbol that resembled Raniere's initials. Mack has said in an interview that the group emphasized self-discipline and self-empowerment and she likened the branding to getting a tattoo, but cooler.
Mack is said to have been living in upstate New York with alleged cult leader Raniere until he reportedly fled to Mexico in November. She was seen running after him when he was apprehended in Mexico in March.
Two other women charged in the case, former NXIVM executive Nancy Salzman and her daughter, Lauren, have already pleaded guilty.
Naturally the common people don't want war; neither in Russia, nor in England, nor in America, nor in Germany. That is understood. But after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine policy, and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy, or a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship. Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is to tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same in any country.
