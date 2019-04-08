Footage shows the two men approach the group of vegan protesters on the street before tucking into a huge ball of liver.
The men also slate the protesters, claiming that the vegans are 'making people malnourished'.
The clip was shared by YouTuber sv3rige - the same fella who has hit headlines recently after eating raw squirrel and who has previously posted videos in which he claims the Earth is flat and that parents shouldn't vaccinate their children - claiming it can cause autism.
On his channel, he advocates a raw-meat diet, which isn't to everyone's taste, but he reckons is the bees' knees (which he'd eat raw, presumably) and is the 'healthy' and 'natural' way for humans to live.
Since being shared, it's received mixed reviews with some people heaping praise on the men for speaking out against veganism and others urging people to 'live and let live'...or 'live and let eat'.
In the clip, one of the vegans, who are holding TV screens, can be heard saying: "You look really proud of yourself."
To which the meat-loving man replied: "I am proud."
"You've achieved a great feat today," the vegan responds.
As some of the vegans ask the men why they chose to rock up and eat raw liver, the man says it's 'because you guys are making people malnourished. You don't understand you're making people sick'.
An Animal Activist Collective spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that they were tipped off that a 'pure carnivore' would try and disrupt the protest.
They told the paper: "They were encouraged to do this by a YouTuber by the name of 'sv3rige' which they follow as though his word is gospel."
In reference to the ex-vegans sv3rige shares on his channel in an attempt to back up his position, they added: "These 'ex vegans' usually then go on to blame a plant-based diet based on their misguided idea of what a healthy vegan diet is and end up taking things to an even more extreme."
Comment: The old 'you were never vegan' trope. See: The Long, Hard Road Back to Sanity: Escaping the Vegan Cult and the "Why I'm No Longer Vegan" Phenomenon
The YouTuber, who has thousands of subscribers, explains his 'mission' on his Patreon page, writing: "I make videos about eating raw meat, the natural human diet. Anti-vegan videos because plant-based diets are the number one reason human health has been destroyed.
"I interview ex-vegans who got sick because of veganism and more. Here I will post real life videos of what I do in everyday life, workout videos and more."
