© sv3rige

A couple of fellas crashed a vegan protest in Melbourne by staging their own protest, which involved eating huge slabs of raw liver.Footage shows the two men approach the group of vegan protesters on the street before tucking into a huge ball of liver.The men also slate the protesters, claiming that the vegans are 'making people malnourished'.The clip was shared by YouTuber sv3rige - the same fella who has hit headlines recently after eating raw squirrel and who has previously posted videos in which he claims the Earth is flat and that parents shouldn't vaccinate their children In the clip, one of the vegans, who are holding TV screens, can be heard saying: "You look really proud of yourself."To which the meat-loving man replied: "I am proud.""You've achieved a great feat today," the vegan responds.An Animal Activist Collective spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that they were tipped off that a 'pure carnivore' would try and disrupt the protest.They told the paper: "They were encouraged to do this by a YouTuber by the name of 'sv3rige' which they follow as though his word is gospel."In reference to the ex-vegans sv3rige shares on his channel in an attempt to back up his position, they added: "These 'ex vegans' usually then go on to blame a plant-based diet based on their misguided idea of what a healthy vegan diet is and end up taking things to an even more extreme."The YouTuber, who has thousands of subscribers, explains his 'mission' on his Patreon page , writing: "I make videos about eating raw meat, the natural human diet. Anti-vegan videos because plant-based diets are the number one reason human health has been destroyed."I interview ex-vegans who got sick because of veganism and more. Here I will post real life videos of what I do in everyday life, workout videos and more."