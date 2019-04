MISSION TO SAVE VEGANS

The pony-tailed protestor wearing a 'VEGANISM = MALNUTRITION' t-shirt was seen holding the decapitated squirrel and eating its insides at the Soho Vegan Market on London's Rupert Street.He also had what appeared to be a roasted woodcock tied around his neck in the footage taken by a bystander.As he tried to explain the reasons for his protest, a shocked onlooker can be heard asking him: "Why are you doing this? I eat meat, but I don't do this."Sv3rige is believed to have been part of a planned demonstration by meat-eaters.Before his protest he told Metro his mission to was to help vegans, who he claimed are putting themselves at risk from their "religion"."My message is that veganism is malnutrition and the reason I and other people eat raw meat is to show what humans eat in nature," he said.A spokesperson for The Vegan Society dismissed his claims, saying it is "perfectly possible" to get all the nutrients needed from a vegan diet.The British Dietetic Association "shares the message that vegan diets are suitable for people of all ages and life stages", added the spokesperson.Sv3rige was filmed eating the pigs head during a clash between protesters outside VegFest in Brighton.He was confronted by members of the Brighton chapter of Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights group.Vile pictures and a video show him ripping into the raw flesh before putting it into his mouth and chewing he stands in the centre of the counter protest.