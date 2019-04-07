The United States remains the world's second-biggest exporter after China, but these five cases show that it can't always get its own way - even among its allies. Is this a consequence of Trump's personal abrasiveness, a period of painful adjustment before as the giant rouses, or perhaps a harbinger that the rest of the world no longer needs America as much as it used to?
No US alternative to Huawei
The impact will be massive: the super-fast network will power not just telephones and computers, but likely any piece of sophisticated electronic equipment in your home for years to come.
Did Washington fail because the case made by its officials appeared to be based entirely on evidence-free hypotheses, to follow other red scares of various hues? Or was it because the US has no 5G provider of its own to match up with the might of Huawei, on which countries around the world have become increasingly reliant?
Brussels sets trap for tech giants
From trying to regulate Facebook and Twitter's content monitoring to Amazon's tax practices to harrying Google for abusing its dominant position and levying a record $5 billion fine, the European Union has set itself up for years in the courtrooms against the American giants' legal teams.
Ironically, with its hunt for Russian trolls and fake news, the US has done more than any other country to tarnish the image of its own companies, meaning that almost any measure against them, however punitive or unrealizable, will be met with no resistance from the public.
Uber not (always) welcome
Uber is currently locked out from markets as diverse as China, Turkey, and much of the European Union, while new labor regulations elsewhere could lessen its advantage versus traditional cab providers. Meanwhile, Airbnb struggles with pushback in many of the world's most popular destinations, including Paris, Barcelona, Los Angeles and Japan.
Worst of all, rather than being regarded as innovations that make life easier - which they often do for the end consumer - these unicorn disruptors are increasingly being treated as law-skirting, employee-abusing parasites.
Nord Stream 2 goes ahead
So every one of the dozens of times Donald Trump - with backing from draconian Senate legislation - has insisted that Germany must abandon its Nord Stream 2 project with Russia, he has not just been fearing the Kremlin's hold over Berlin, but propping up American LNG exporters. Germany has held firm, preferring to divorce house heating from politics and US interest.
And now a 10 percent tariff imposed by China - which is something of a running theme here - has also resulted in the postponement of the construction of at least one major facility in the US. Washington will argue that this is a hitch on its way to unstoppable domination of a boom industry, but the road ahead for American interests will be full of unexpected obstacles, many of them self-inflicted, others inevitable.
S-400 v F-35
If more allies - particularly non-NATO states such as Saudi Arabia - drop their cast-iron loyalty to American weapons and look for options that are better value for money, this could force the US government to spend even more money propping up its successful but complacent giants like Lockheed Martin and Boeing (which has other problems of its own recently).
More concerning still is that while NATO countries continue to lag in their defensive spending, the countries where defense budgets are ballooning fastest, China, India and Russia, are either not dependent on American supplies, or actively opposed to them. Whereas 25 years ago it looked like all of the major economies would eventually join America's world order, it now looks like the other hemisphere is forging its own path.
