US defense officials are trying to convince India to reject Russian S-400 missiles, but warn against slapping sanctions on the nation if it completes the deal. However, as with Turkey, efforts have so far failed.Assistant Defence Secretary Randall Schriver told the lawmakers he thought "it would be an unfortunate decision" if the Indians completed the S-400 deal. "We are very keen to see them make an alternative choice," he said, adding that "we're working with them to provide potential alternatives".A similar line came from Admiral Philip Davidson, Commander of the Indo-Pacific Command. "I continue to make the point with them that our interoperability and compatibility going forward will be advantaged with the purchase of US systems," he said.The purchase of advanced Russian arms makes any country a potential target for US secondary sanctions under the 2017 Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). The US slapped some on China for buying Russian Su-35 fighter jets and S-400 missiles in September last year.This didn't stop India from signing a contract a month later, purchasing five S-400 batteries with estimated worth of $5.43 billion. The two nations have a decades-long record of defense cooperation. Russian producers supplied some of the most advanced weapon systems to the Indian Armed Forces as well as contributed to joint projects like the BrahMos supersonic missile.The threat of possible US sanctions was of course retained during the negotiations, with Indian officials insisting that New Delhi was pursuing an independent defense policy and was not dissuaded by it.Schriver warned the committee about being too zealous in implementing the provisions of the law against India."We want to work through it because India is an emerging partnership for us," he said. The official added the law "is not designed to be an impediment in the growing strategic partnership we have with India. It's designed for consequence to Russia."Potential US-made alternatives for the Russian offer would include Raytheon's Patriot system or possibly Lockheed Martin's THAAD system. The former is pitched as the better option to another buyer of the S-400, Turkey. Washington is pressuring Ankara into changing its mind on the deal with Russia by threatening that it could block delivery of F-35 fighter jets.