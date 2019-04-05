Part two.



Chaos of the snow continues at home and at work. Now for lunch and back to it.



(All taken off my 'insta story', if you want to follow my day to day farming more closely) pic.twitter.com/5g5D6AMm1D — Hannah Jackson (@redshepherdess) April 3, 2019



Farmers are worried about the effects a spring snowfall and cold weather snap will have on livestock during lambing season.A cold weather snap bringing snow and ice to parts of the UK this week has raised concerns for farmers trying to protect their newborn lambs from the elements.Lambing season, which is recognised by many as the start to spring, is a significant event in British farming calendars.Cumbrian shepherdess Hannah Jackson posted videos to Twitter on Wednesday, showing her trudging through several inches of snow in search of her new lambs."It's like being in a winter wonderland... in April," she noted. "It's getting a bit silly now that they're being born in this weather."To combat the adverse conditions, Ms Jackson then dressed the lambs in made-to-measure jackets, while taking weaker newborns into a barn to shelter them from the cold.But some farmers have noted that snow poses the biggest threat."We had some lambs born yesterday, and we have brought them inside because they got wet," she said."We put them in a warming box and then under a heat lamp to dry. We also gave them extra milk."Substantial snow falls across much of the country left farmers struggling to dig sheep out of deep drifts.While the Met Office has not predicted a similar incident for this season, warnings are still in place.A yellow warning for snow was placed over Wales and the West Midlands until mid-morning on Thursday, while temperatures also dipped below zero overnight in eastern England.