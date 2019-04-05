Uri Geller
© AFP/Getty Images
The Evening Standard Uri Geller has claimed responsibility for telepathically bursting the pipes in the Commons.
Illusionist Uri Geller says he 'telepathically' bent the pipes over the Commons causing a water leak that cancelled business for the rest of the day.

Tweeting to the House of Commons on Thursday, the Israeli-British TV personality said he would not apologise.

"Yes I did it @HouseofCommons! I bent the pipes, and I won't apologise, you all deserve it! #brexit #startfromscratch," Geller wrote.

The water could be heard gushing into the chamber as MPs gave speeches in a debate about the introduction of the 2019 Loan Charge.

It is understood water began pouring into the press gallery in what some have described as an "apocalyptic metaphor for Brexit".

A Commons spokesman later said it was not a sewage leak.

Geller has previously vowed to stop the Brexit process telepathically.

In an open letter to Theresa May he said he will "not allow" her to lead Britain out of the European Union.

"As much as I admire you, I will stop you telepathically from doing this - and believe me I am capable of executing it," he wrote.

"Before I take this drastic course of action, I appeal to you to stop the process immediately while you still have a chance."

He also claimed he is using the power of his mind to ensure that "Jeremy Corbyn never gets the keys to Number 10 Downing Street".

Geller rose to prominence in the 1970s with an act based around his apparent psychic powers and telepathy skills, which were even tested by the CIA.

He is perhaps best known for his trademark spoon-bending trick.