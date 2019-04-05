© AFP/Getty Images



it was not a sewage leak.

Illusionist Uri Geller says he 'telepathically' bent the pipes over the Commons causingTweeting to the House of Commons on Thursday, the Israeli-British TV personality said he would not apologise.The water could be heard gushing into the chamber as MPs gave speechesIt is understood water began pouring into the press gallery in what some have described as an "apocalyptic metaphor for Brexit".A Commons spokesman later saidGeller has previously vowed to stop the Brexit process telepathically."As much as I admire you,"Before I take this drastic course of action, I appeal to you to stop the process immediately while you still have a chance."He also claimed he is using the power of his mind to ensure that "Jeremy Corbyn never gets the keys to Number 10 Downing Street".Geller rose to prominence in the 1970s with an act based around his apparent psychic powers and telepathy skills, which were even tested by the CIA.He is perhaps best known for his trademark spoon-bending trick.