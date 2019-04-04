Puppet Masters
Maduro: 'Electrical power coup is in full swing' - Appoints new energy staff
teleSUR
Thu, 04 Apr 2019 10:07 UTC
The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denounced on Monday that "an electrical power coup is in full swing", which purpose is to plunge the country into destabilization by taking the electricity and water services from the population.
"When we already had the country connected and we were going to proceed with a cargo management plan, there was a coup via the electromagnetic route to the transmission lines," the president said after explaining the latest attacks on the National Electric System (SEN).
The Venezuelan president said that the experts of the electricity company Corpoelec, the water minister and the armed forces continue to work for the progressive recovery of electricity and drinking water.
"Those who are behind this plan, those who take away electricity and then call for violence, they know, they know how to fish in troubled waters and then take over political power. They will not return!" He said.
The Head of State recalled that since Sunday, March 31, the load management plan for 30 days (scheduled power cuts) came into force, while the system stabilized.
Restart of school activities
President Maduro informed that as of Wednesday, April 3, school and university activities will resume throughout the country. "We are going back to resistance classes, accompanying the cargo administration plan," he said.
Also, the Minister of Education, Aristóbulo Isturiz, indicated the restoration of school classes.
We managed to make an effort together with all the communities, the school is not active because of a whim, but because it is necessary to protect children, it is not only the problem of electricity; water and transport also go hand in hand.
New authorities for electric power
President Nicolás Maduro announced that starting Monday Igor Gavidia León, an electrical engineer with extensive experience assumes the Ministry of Electric Energy and the presidency of Corpoelec.
Gavidia replaces Motta Domínguez, to whom the president thanked for the work carried out during "four years of incessant war".
In addition, he indicated that the Electric General Staff is now reactivated, which will be led by the current vice president of the country, Delcy Rodríguez.
"I have created an executive secretariat for the Electric General Staff that must operate 24 hours a day, and I have placed the Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace, Nestor Reverol there," he added.
He also reported the appointment of Freddy Brito Maestre as Minister of Science and Technology. He is a "Doctor in Electricity, graduated from the Polytechnic of Toulouse in France, with 8 years of studies in electrical systems".
Comment: It would seem US overthrow options are dwindling, with internal disruption being their best bet, because, at least according to Lavrov, Venezuela's neighbours won't support military intervention:
